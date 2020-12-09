Local club claiming confusion after receiving citation over Gov. Stitt’s executive order

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The local “Red Neck Yacht Club” in Oklahoma City said they are confused with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s most recent executive order after receiving a citation for violating it.

“We were not in violation of the governor’s order,” said club owner Daniel Capps.

Along with requiring bars and restaurants to maintain six feet of distance between tables, it also sets a curfew, saying bars and restaurants must stop serving items for on-premises consumption after 11 p.m.

“People don’t know what law or administrative rule they’re violating, and they don’t know what the punishment is for violating it,” local lawyer Frank Urbanic said. “They don’t know how to challenge an accusation of violation.”

Capps said they were recently visited by Oklahoma ABLE Commission agents. One of his bar managers, Brian Carter, said they slapped the club with a $750 fine for having customers with drinks in hand after 11 p.m.

“I informed them that we are not, and we are not in violation of the government’s order,” Carter said.

According to Carter, people were there with alcohol. However, he said it was sold to them before the 11 o’clock curfew rolled through.

“Somebody at ABLE decided to interpret the word serving as consuming,” Urbanic said.

Urbanic said he is not currently representing the club but working with them on the issue. He said the order’s statement on bars and restaurants is too open to interpretation.

It reads in part that “food or beverages of any kind shall not be sold, dispensed, or served for on-premises consumption by any license holder authorized to make such sales or services after 11:00 p.m. daily.” It continues by stating “the sale and service of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption may resume at 8:00 a.m. daily.”

“We’re in full compliance,” Capps said.

The Oklahoma ABLE Commission released their own statement to KFOR that reads as follows:

“The Oklahoma ABLE Commission remains thankful for the voluntary compliance of nearly all of Oklahoma’s establishments licensed to sell alcoholic beverages and will continue efforts to ensure all licensees are operating on a level playing field. Governor Stitt’s Executive Order restricting the hours licensed establishments may conduct certain activities is clear, and any licensee violating the Order is subject to discipline.” Brent Fairchild, Assistant Director, Oklahoma ABLE Commission

“Basically, ABLE’s just making this up as they’re going along,” Urbanic said.

Urbanic said he’s even looking into what he said is a discrepancy in a news release about the executive order and the executive order itself.

Urbanic claims the news release said they have to close at 11. However, he said it doesn’t explicitly say that in the executive order itself.

“The governor and the ABLE commission have a lot of explaining to do,” Urbanic said. “Do the honorable thing and say upon further examination the part of this executive order that applies to bars and restaurants it’s merely a suggestion, it is unenforceable.”

Capps said he plans to hold an event at the club on Wednesday evening with other bar owners. He said he plans to invite the Oklahoma ABLE Commission to come clear up any confusion.

