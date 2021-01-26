Local community-centered church hosts COVID-19 vaccine pod

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There was a line out the door Tuesday at Ebenezer Baptist Church as seniors prepared to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Senior Pastor Derrick Scobey says he had multiple goals for Tuesday’s event.

“You still have African Americans that are very hesitant about taking this vaccine,” said Rev. Scobey.

Senior Pastor Derrick Scobey

One of his goals was to help change that.

“You can’t lead where you don’t go,” said Scobey.

Which is why he already got his vaccine.

His church has been on the frontlines helping others during this pandemic and he hopes people can see they can trust what happens there.

“We know that this vaccine is real, COVID-19 is real, and we want to get this vaccine into the arms of our Oklahoma African American citizens but the citizens as a whole,” said Scobey.

Over 1,100 signed up to get the shot Tuesday.

The spots filled within 6 hours.

“I didn’t even feel the shot,” said Oklahoman and retired nurse Cheryl Paxton. “Rest assured that this is the best thing for us and our community as well to keep us safe.”

Metro residents line up for the COVID-19 vaccine outside Ebenezer Baptist Church.

All these events depend on how much vaccine the state can get.

“This is what we’re doing all this for. This is why we’re working so hard to try to get vaccines out to our communities,” said Deputy Commissioner of Health for the State Health Dept., Keith Reed.

Governor Stitt was at Tuesday’s event, saying his goal is to have two million vaccines administered by Memorial Day.

“Our team is getting them out within 7 days of them hitting the state, it’s really an amazing effort,” said Stitt.

To keep this effort going, Pastor Scobey says he does not want this event to be a “one and done.”

“Take the vaccine. All of that what’s going to happen in ten years, this and that… you don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow,” he said.

Scobey says they had to turn away about 400 people after appointments filled.

Right now, Gov. Stitt says Oklahoma is receiving about 120,000 doses a week.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt adding that we’re getting them into Oklahomans’ arms as quickly as they come in.

“I think we’re proving here that every time we get the doses, we will get them out the door. 100% of the doses here in OKC are put in the arms within a week,” said Holt.

For more information on Ebenezer Baptist Church and future events, visit their Facebook.

Pastor Scobey says they have not lost a member of the congregation to COVID-19 although they have had 15 positive cases.

