GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A local distillery says it is expanding to better serve the community.

WanderFolk Spirits announced that it will celebrate the grand opening of The Wander Inn on Friday, April 21.

The new tasting room will feature spirit-tasting flights, craft cocktails, events, and classes.

“Guthrie is a vibrant community rich in Oklahoma and territorial history. We’re proud to be able to offer a tasting room experience where everyone is welcome to pull up a barstool and dive into the impressive list of spirits handcrafted at Oklahoma’s first distillery,” said Derek Duty, General Manager and Director of Sales and Marketing at WanderFolk. “After sharing this space for years, we’re now able to call it our own and provide more opportunities for people to learn about our premium, uniquely Oklahoma-style gin, vodka, and whiskey.”

Before the grand opening, the public is invited to a soft opening on Wednesday, April 19. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., guests can sample whiskey, gin, vodka, and liqueur.

The Wander Inn is located at 118 E. Oklahoma Ave. in Guthrie.