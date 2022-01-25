Local Dunkin’ franchisee donates $1,000 to Oklahoma Children’s Hospital therapy dog program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One local Dunkin’ affiliate recently donated $1,000 to Oklahoma Children’s Hospital to benefit the hospital’s facility dog therapy program in honor of his new franchise opening.

Misha Goli’s drive-through-only store, located at 16321 N May Ave., recently had its grand opening.

To celebrate, Goli worked with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to give the OU Children’s Hospital a $1,000 grant to further its therapy dog program.

Courtesy Dunkin’

At Oklahoma Children’s Hospital, Litta, alongside the other full-time facility therapy dogs, work to spread love and support to patients, their families, and staff.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s Dogs for Joy program is helping increase the number of dogs who work full-time in children’s hospitals. Through the program, the foundation awards grants to children’s hospitals to launch a new in-residence dog program or expand an existing program.

