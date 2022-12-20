OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local woman’s bill is now paid after her power was shut off right before Oklahoma’s temperatures drop.

On Monday, December 19, News 4 reported on 81-year-old Frances Archer and the struggle she was facing after her power was shut off despite her routine bill payments.

Just hours after the story aired, several members of the community reached out to KFOR, asking to pay the woman’s bill for her.

A family in Yukon paid Archer’s bill in full to ensure her power stays on during Oklahoma’s upcoming frigid temperatures. The family even added some extra money to help Archer in the future.