Local family wonders if “power wheel” toy Christmas gift started shed fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a rough start to the holiday season for a southwest Oklahoma City family when a fire in their shed Sunday destroyed some of their belongings, including a big Christmas gift for their kids.

However, the family is now questioning if the Christmas present was what started it. The family said they think it was the battery in a Grave Digger “power wheel” toy they bought for their kids for Christmas.

“I mean this definitely has put a big damper on our Christmas,” Melissa Vallejo said. The owner of the home with the shed the fire started in.

Vallejo said it’s a hamper on the holidays, just a few weeks away from Christmas. She and her husband were busy cleaning up Monday, the day after the fire tore through their backyard shed late Sunday night.

“I thought someone was either trying to break into our shed or my mother’s house who lives next door,” she said.

Hearing this Sunday night before bed, she said they looked out the window and saw their shed on fire.

Tools, fishing equipment and some birthday presents were all lost.













“Which is a lot of money invested in here I mean just charred,” Vallejo said.

The family is now asking if one of the Christmas presents may have been to blame. The battery operated, “power wheel” toy car. It’s a Monster Jam, Grave Digger toy they had test driven the day before the fire happened. However, they had some issues.

“Within five to ten minutes the fuse had to be changed twice,” she said.

The Vallejo’s decided to lock it up in the shed with plans to get a new battery.

“It was not plugged in,” Vallejo said. “Electricity does not run out to our shed, nothing else was on in there.”

The next night, the shed was on fire. Vallejo’s husband jumped into action.

“He was spraying the Grave Digger,” she said. “He said the flames were all the way up to the top of our shed like on fire flames not just smoke.”

The fire was put out by her husband with the fire hose as she called 911.

Officials with the department were unable to confirm where the fire stated with no investigation due to it being out before they got there and small in size.

Meanwhile, News 4 called the company that makes the toy cars. We sent them an email through their website, as well as took every avenue possible by phone. However, a voice message was all that answered.

“We’re sorry,” the voice message said. “Your call cannot be completed at this time. Please hang up and try your call again later.”

Vallejo said she’s also tried to reach out to the California company, but has not had any luck.