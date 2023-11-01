OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City food pantry is collecting donations for local families ahead of the holiday season.

According to officials, the Free Food Pantry, Inc. is a local food pantry that focuses on helping those experiencing homelessness and other similar situations.

The founder of the food pantry, Sister Mable Stoss, joined KFOR’s Austin Breasette in studio on Wednesday to discuss the season of giving.

The Free Food Pantry, Inc. Image KFOR.

“This is the 33rd year. We’ve been in business and we do presently have eight outstanding awards,” said Sister Stoss. “Last year we were able to service 400 families with baskets.”

With the holidays right around the corner, the organization is working on its “Thanksgiving” baskets for those in need. The “Thanksgiving” Baskets Distribution Day is planned for November 18 at F.D. Moon Middle School, 13th and Martin Luther King Blvd. beginning at 10 a.m.

“This time of the year, we have people that are low income and if you notice, this time of the year is when companies lay off,” Stoss said. “We are swamped with calls with people who are calling our office for the first time. They are embarrassed, you know, but everyone needs help sometime.”

Stoss stressed the need for donations this time of year. All donations given to the pantry go to those in need, not just food. The Free Food Pantry, Inc. also collects toys for children who may not otherwise receive them for Christmas.

Donations can be given to the Free Food Pantry, Inc. located at 388 Park Ave., Oklahoma City. The pantry can be reached at 405-721-6763.