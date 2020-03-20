Local food truck owners finding new ways to attract customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Restaurants and other business owners are trying to find their footing during this pandemic.

Some restaurant owners even moved from their brick and mortar stores back into their old food trucks, trying anything to keep their business running.

“It has definitely slowed down,” said Matt Wiseman, Oak City Pizza Co. co-owner.

The owners of Oak City Pizza Co. moved into their first brick in mortar space in Edmond just four months ago. Before that, they were rolling around in a food truck.

Now, they’re dusting it off and taking it to neighborhoods. Becoming your very own ice cream man of sorts, but with pizza.

“That’s kind of what it was last night. People were there waiting for us,” said Matt Walker, Oak City Pizza Co. co-owner. “We’re going to keep doing this until we can’t do it anymore. We just love bringing the pizza to the people.”

Other food trucks are trying out their own ideas. The owners of The Saucee Sicilian even dropped their prices at times, hoping to keep customers coming.

“We have a lot of very loyal fans that like to eat with us. If they weren’t able to eat with us at lunch because they were working from home, they came to eat with us at dinner,” said Angie Mendez, The Saucee Sicilian co-owner.

Eateries rely on serving food for corporate lunches and also special events. Many of those have been recently cancelled. Mendez says she’s worried it may only get worse.

“I’m really worried about what the atmosphere is going to be like. Not just right now but maybe a month from now,” Mendez said.

The owners of both companies are just hopeful the community will continue to come out and support local restaurants.

“I know that we can definitely be stronger from this. We’re going to learn and next time it happens, we’ll be prepared better,” Walker said.