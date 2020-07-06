Local group holds cruise in honor of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds of people gathered Sunday evening for a cruise to honor Vanessa Guillen, who was a missing solider from Fort Hood, Texas.

Remains that were discovered a few miles away from Fort Hood last month have now been identified as Guillen’s.

The local group invited all truck, car, and bike clubs to join the cruise. They started at Southwest 29th and May and rode to Tinker Air Force Base. They say the goal is to spread awareness for the need for justice for Guillen.

“It’s a good thing a lot of people came out for a good cause,” Manuel Elizalde, a cruise participant, said. “Mexicans, Whites, Blacks, everything just coming together and everything for Vanessa Guillen.”

“Something needs to be said about it. It shouldn’t have to take this to bring peace and justice to make a scene about everything. This is necessary,” Montel Grateful, another cruise participant said. “I came out here to support because it’s flat out wrong. Ain’t no telling what goes on in there. They know something we probably we don’t know about. If it happened to her just imagine how many people it’s happened to before.”

