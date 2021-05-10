Local group hoping to bring tiny homes to Oklahoma to house homeless veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A local group is hoping to help out homeless veterans by giving them a safe place to heal and transition to life off the streets by using tiny homes.

“Our veterans deserve better,” said Lee Roberts, Reveille Bridge Veterans Foundation.

Roberts is making it his mission to help get homeless veterans into permanent homes.

“Our mission is suicide prevention, prevent homelessness, get veterans off the street and education and retraining,” Roberts said. “The issue is that these people are dying when they shouldn’t be dying. We should be taking care of our veterans a lot better.”

His truck full of pieces of wood may not look like much now, but it’s set to become tiny homes for veterans to get back on their feet again.

The space will include a bedroom, kitchen, living room and bathroom.

“These particular homes are coming from Ojai, California,” Roberts said. “I drove out to California on Monday, picked them up, brought them back today.”

The stack included two homes; one for Oklahoma and another that will be headed down to Florida.

But as for where the Oklahoma one will be placed, it’s still a work in progress.

“That we gotta work on. Once we get this first one set up and put on a trailer, we’re gonna get it registered as an RV and park it at a RV park,” Roberts said.

Roberts is hoping to bring many more of these tiny homes to the Sooner State in the future.

“I am hoping that in ten years, I have 100,” Roberts said.

Roberts says he’s planning to let a veteran stay in the home for up to four months. During that time, the group will assist the veteran with anything they may need such as education and mental health therapy to help them get back on their feet.