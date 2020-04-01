Local health expert weighs in on sanitizing groceries, mail and more

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As you bring in items like groceries and mail inside your home, you may wonder what you should be doing as far as cleaning them.

The OKC-County Health Department advises you to wash your hands as soon as you bring those items in.

There’s no CDC guidelines for mail yet, but health officials say you can spray it down with cleaner, then let it sit before opening if you choose.

They also say you can spray down groceries or wipe them before putting them away if you have the supplies to do so but make sure to wipe down the counter space where they were sitting.

Health department officials say it’s important to remember COVID-19 does live longer on certain objects than it does on others.

“For instance, it will live a lot longer on metal than it will on paper, and so just be cognizant that you’re constantly washing your hands or using an alcohol-based sanitizer if you have that available,” said LToya Knighten with the OKC-County Health Department.

As for fruit, Knighten advises you to continue to wash it with warm water like normal.

It’s also important to wash your hands or use an alcohol-based sanitizer after handling money, credit cards, gas pumps and keypads.