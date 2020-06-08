Local high school athletes make slow, phased return to workouts

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Many Oklahoma high school student athletes headed to practice and workouts on Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

There was a lot of excitement for these student athletes to get back to work at Deer Creek High School with safety measures being taken before they even reached the field.

“It’s so good to see these young men,” said Wade Standley, head football coach and assistant athletic director for Deer Creek High School. “It’s been so long and they’re excited.”

Fall athletes from football, track, and cheer returned to the workouts Monday.

“We just want to make sure we’re making it a safe environment for all the kids but still keeping it positive and fun,” said Anthony Trower, head varsity cheer coach.

For now, locker rooms are closed.

Athletes are showing up ready to work out and are screened for critical information connected to where they’ve been, if they’ve had COVID-19, or if they’ve been around anyone who had it.

The athletes are gathering this week outside in groups of 25 or less for no-touch workouts.

“And obviously keeping everybody at a distance as we do that,” Standley said.

During the time away, kids were able to work out at home.

Cheerleaders sent in videos of their at-home practices to coaches, but they were given a bit of a break.

“We always complain about we never get an off-season, we never get a break,” Trower said. “So I let the kids have an advantage in this so I gave them some time off since they do go all season.”

Now as coaches go back, they’re working to protect athletes and their families.

“I think they do a really good job of taking the situation seriously but allowing the kids to come in and do their best at the same time,” said cheer mom Heather Squires.

Next week, Deer Creek is allowing winter and spring sports to begin workouts under those protocols.

Additionally, limited touching of equipment will be permitted for fall sports.