OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Hundreds of people from Oklahoma Police departments and other law enforcement agencies took the plunge for the Special Olympics of Oklahoma over the weekend.

Different police organizations and people came out dressed in costumes, bathing suits and warm jackets, bringing family and friends to cheer them on before they took to the icy cold water.

The Polar Plunge is a winter fundraiser that is a unique opportunity for brave Oklahomans to support Special Olympics athletes by leaping into icy bodies of water across the state! Plungers consist of individuals and teams of students, law enforcement officers, business professionals, and families.

Each participant collected pledges from friends, family, and relatives to help fund Special Olympics Oklahoma.

The fundraising goal for this year’s Polar Plunge was set at $75,000 dollars.

The final total raised for the Special Olympics has not been disclosed but attendees say the event was an exhilarating event that brought teeth-chattering smiles to all of the plungers.