OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dashing through the Walmart aisles and checking their lists, Oklahoma City Police Officers, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputies and community volunteers helped kick off Sunbeam Family Services 23rd Annual Grandparents Raising Children Holiday Program on Wednesday.

“It’s a Christmas gift giveaway that we’ll do in December and so today we’re shopping for that event,” explained Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley.

Sunbeam Family Services 23rd Annual Grandparents Raising Children Holiday Program. Image KFOR.

Through the program, Sunbeam supports Oklahoma grandparents raising grandchildren.

“A lot of them might be living paycheck to paycheck or they might be on Social Security,” said Angie Doss, Chief Development and Marketing officer with Sunbeam Family Services.

According to Doss, this holiday season the program is helping 172 families, more than 400 kids.

“The gifts that we’re getting mean the world to folks and I don’t think you or me understand it until you see the impact it has,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III.

Before the event grandparents filled out wish lists for their grandkids. With money raised, each child is getting $50 worth of gifts.

Soon there will be a wrapping day, before the big holiday party in December.

“Grandparents come with their grandkids. They pick up those already wrapped presents. It makes it so easy for grand families,” said Doss. “We love making this easy to celebrate.”