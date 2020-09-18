Local man accused of killing 3-month-old daughter in Yukon

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man is accused of killing his three-month-old daughter in Yukon, and another man is accused of helping of him hide from law enforcement.

Oklahoma City police arrested Anil Azmat.

Azmat, who is accused of first-degree murder, is suspected of killing his infant daughter, Amora.

Investigators said that Amora was found not breathing at a home in Yukon in march.

The infant was rushed to the hospital, but later died.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide.

Officers also arrested Joshua Iacofano for allegedly helping Azmat hide from officers.

LATEST HEADLINES: