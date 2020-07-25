Local man in serious condition after shot by City of the Village officer during alleged confrontation

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – A City of the Village police officer shot a man who allegedly got into a confrontation with the officer during a domestic call.

The man who was shot, whose name has not been released, is in serious condition at an Oklahoma City hospital, according to Deputy Police Chief Russ Landon with the City of the Village Police Department.

The officer, whose name has also not been released, was dispatched at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday to a residence in the 1600 block of Downing to standby as a woman collected her belongings from the residence.

The woman requested the presence of an officer to ensure her safety, Landon said.

“So one of our officers went over to try to keep the peace,” Landon said.

A confrontation occurred at some point between the officer and the man at the residence, according to Landon.

“And our officer did discharge his service weapon, striking the subject,” Landon said. “He was transported to the hospital, where he’s being attended to by medical staff.”

The Village officers interviewed witnesses and processed the scene following the shooting.

The woman, the man and the officer were the only people in the house when the shooting occurred, Landon said.

Landon said he cannot yet comment on whether the man had a weapon. He also did not provide details on what occurred during the confrontation.

“We’re still processing the scene, trying to figure out exactly what happened,” he said.

