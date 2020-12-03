Local man searching for owners of lost diamond jewelry

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Metro man is hoping to reunite a bag of diamond jewelry with its owner.

Kyle Early says he found a small black velvet bag filled with a pair of diamond earrings and a diamond ring at a gas station near 149th and Anderson Road in Oklahoma City.

“I was going to the gas station and heading to my work and, I found a bag of jewelry and I instantly posted the picture on Facebook because honestly Facebook works faster than a lot of detectives,” said Early.

Early says some people did respond to his post and message him, but no one has been able to describe the jewelry so far.

Instead of greed, Early felt sorrow for the people missing the jewelry. He says now, he’s made it his mission to reunite it with the owner.

“This is a month of giving and not taking and I have lost stuff and I know the pain, the anger and I would hate for someone to have a bad Christmas because of this,” said Early.

Early says picking random things up off of the ground is actually a habit of his.

“If I see a penny, I pick that penny up. I come from humble beginnings and I’ve been homeless and I understand the struggles and also I have a great curiosity,” he said.

He says if you think it’s yours, all you have to do is describe it.

“It’s a very unique ring that was in the bag and as long as you can describe the ring, I would absolutely love to give you your jewelry back,” he said.