Local man to possibly face charges for allegedly threatening restaurant owners during Trump rally

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A man could face charges that have now been presented to the district attorney by the FBI after he allegedly threatened a restaurant during a Trump rally in September.

“I thought we were done with this. I thought it was over,” Tanaka and Owen Wilson, owners of Big O’s Pork and Dreams, told KFOR on Wednesday.

The Wilsons are talking about a ‘DriveFor45 Oklahoma’ Trump rally that took place in their parking lot back on September 26.

“They blocked off all the traffic. People were afraid to come in,” the Wilsons said. “They literally took over this entire parking lot.”

Both the Wilsons and the property owner called the Edmond Police Department.

“I guess some people decided to have a Trump rally there today and, of course, I don’t have insurance for that kind of stuff. I didn’t give them permission,” the property owner told dispatch.

Later that day, a member of the group, Scott Albert Himes, posted, “Big O’s in Edmond is a disgrace. I will never eat here and I encourage others not to. F* these Mother F****.”

Not only that, but according to an FBI search warrant, Himes also wrote in the ‘DriveFor45 Oklahoma’ Facebook group, “We need to blow up that disgraceful Big O’s BBQ. Called the cops for unlawful assembly.”

“My heart dropped, like, wow,” Tanaka Wilson told KFOR.

The threat led FBI investigators to present a charge of “attempting, conspiring or endeavoring to perform acts of violence involving serious bodily harm or death-threats-devising-plan, scheme or program of action to cause serious bodily harm or death” to the Oklahoma County District Attorney on Tuesday.

“When you look at the threats that he made, the things that he was bold enough to say on a public forum, imagine what was possible,” Tanaka Wilson said.

KFOR spoke with Himes over the phone on Wednesday.

“That was just a misunderstanding. I wanted to put bad comments on their page for calling the cops on us for no reason and that was it,” said Himes. “I said we need to blow them up, not their business but their Facebook page, with bad reviews. I would never put anybody’s life in jeopardy or nothing.”

Himes also told KFOR he would be willing to go to Big O’s and apologize.

The Wilsons said they would rather he just stay away from their business.

“At this point, we’re considering filing a restraining order against him as well. Just because at this point, we don’t want you anywhere near our business,” Tanaka said. “If you wanted to apologize, the same social platforms that you went on and made all the negative comments, you could have gone back and apologized that way.”

At this time, the D.A.’s office has not filed the charge.