Local medical centers begin at-home coronavirus testing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Some metro urgent cares are now testing for COVID-19, while two local companies are now testing patients in their own homes.

“Today, I’ve already tested three or four people with symptoms,” Nicole Fetters, a P.A. with Access Medical Urgent Care, told News 4 on Tuesday.

Fetters said over the past week and a half, the Access Medical locations in Norman and in OKC off N.W. Expressway have been testing for COVID-19.

She said to meet the criteria for testing, they’re first looking for the obvious symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath.

“Once they meet that criteria, then we’re trying to look at those higher risk patients. So, someone who’s had direct contact with a positive COVID or direct contact with someone who’s been tested for it,” Fetters said.

They’re also taking measures to keep anyone with COVID-19 symptoms out of the buildings.

“You need to stay in your car. We’ll do all the testing from there.” Fetters said. “They never come into our clinic because we just don’t want to expose anyone to that virus if they possibly have it.”

Also underway right now is innovate, in-home testing.

“It’s been a very smooth process. Clearly, the demand is there,” Dr. Christopher Cook with Direct Detection, Prevention, Surveillance, LLC said.

Dr. Cook teamed up with Carl Ganter of Alpha Home Health and Hospice to provide their first two in-home tests last week. Both results were negative.

“For us, this started as an effort in collaboration with Dr. Cook to protect our nurses as well as the current patients that we have. It’s a high-risk group that we take care of,” Ganter said.

The two told News 4 as we deal with the new realities brought on by the virus, they believe the best way to beat it, is to get on the offensive.

“We found something that is good for the environment, good for the people around it and that’s really what we’re looking for,” Dr. Cook said.

For more information about COVID-19 in-home testing, call Alpha Home Health and Hospice at (405) 463-5695.