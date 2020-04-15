Local mental health professionals offering services to first responders, hospital employees

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – During this pandemic, we’ve seen the kind and heroic efforts of frontline fighters, but it’s important they care for themselves too.

Now some local therapists are stepping up to help first responders and hospital workers.

“Self care is not selfish,” said Ben Glover, LPC Therapist at Turning Point Counseling in Oklahoma City. “In these times, it’s actually necessary.”

Glover’s practice is now extending a helping hand through free virtual visits for helpers like first responders and medical workers needing help with the trauma of battling COVID-19.

“From custodians to administrators, nurses, doctors probably getting a bit overwhelmed,” he said.

Glover says what used to be known as burnout is now known as “compassion fatigue.”

“We have a lot of folks who are really overextended – serving, loving, giving and they need help,” said Glover. “We just want to be part of the others who are stepping up to help.​”

So when do you know you need help?

Glover says if you’re feeling overwhelmed, and are unable to do normal functions or seeking more alone time than normal, you might want to seek help.

“Your eating changes, your sleeping patterns change, your irritability shows up,” he said. “Just small signs that you’re really beginning to struggle. You help us figure out where you are and how we can help.”

Glover says they need to find just one moment to slow down.

“If you can’t take care of you, you can’t take care of others,” he said.

The Green Shoe Foundation, an OKC-based mental health nonprofit, is also offering free therapy to medical professionals and first responders during this crisis.

For more information on Turning Point, visit its website.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage