Local ministry providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local ministry is finding a way to give back year after year to the community.

The North Highland Neighborhood Outreach Ministry and Everlasting Faith Ministry gave away entire Thanksgiving dinners to the community on Saturday.

Organizers say they have been doing this for about 14 years.

Members of the church donated everything from whole turkeys to all of the staples needed for those delicious side dishes.

“They’re getting a full dinner, from the turkey down to the cake,” said Roosevelt Simpkins, with the North Highland Neighborhood Outreach Ministry. “Last year, we were able to feed 304 people. This year because of the pandemic, we’re only able to feed about 150 but we thank God for continuing to bless us in spite of what’s going on.”

Organizers say they are hoping to be back bigger than ever next year.

