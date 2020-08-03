Local non-profit hosts back to school event for foster families

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It has been a roller coaster couple of months, trying to navigate a plan to head back to school in Oklahoma.

It’s a time, even without a global pandemic, that can be especially tough for foster families.

So non-profit Citizens Caring for Children is hosting their annual “Back2School” shopping event.

“This is a special thing for them, and she needs that,” said foster mom Jennifer Woodall.

This week, foster children of all ages come to the Citizens Caring for Children Resource Center to get ready for school.

“It focuses the attention on him, and he enjoys it and it’s something that he gets to pick out,” said foster mom Carmalita Wheeler.

This annual event helps over 600 students.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to switch things up this year.

“Our Back to School event lasts longer this year and we’re also offering curbside pick up for our foster families that are not comfortable coming in person,” said Director of Development and Communications Abby Werth.

Parents are juggling a lot going into this school year, and having their kids shop here takes at least one thing off of their plate.

“It’s hard to provide for them and work and now with the school situation, so this is helping a lot of people that can’t do that,” said Woodall.

Back to school can be pretty daunting for some of these kids.

“Unfortunately, some of them are starting at a new school. They might be in a new family. They might not have any friends where they are going,” said Werth.

Getting to feel like royalty for a day gives them confidence and a new outlook.

“She’s had some tough times, she’s a tough little girl, but it’s neat to be pampered and feel special too,” said Woodall.

They are hosting another in-person event Aug. 4, and then curbside service events on Aug. 5 and Aug.6.

If you would like to participate, call (405) 753-4099.

You can also visit the Citizens Caring for Children website.

