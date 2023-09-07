OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The “Sooner Stand Down” is debuting it’s event kick off tomorrow dedicated to serving Oklahoma’s at-risk Veterans experiencing homelessness.

According to the Homeless Alliance, several nonprofit groups are helping address the crisis in access to housing services, barbers, vision, dental, medical screenings, employment services, counselfing, hygiene kits, hot meals and sack lunches.

Homeless Alliance says it has placed a special emphasis on Veterans as a point in time count proved 8% report veteran status, for a total of 121 counted this year.

The “Sooner Stand Down” is scheduled for tomorrow from 6:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Homeless Alliance’s west town campus on Northwest 4th Street.

If you are looking to volunteer and or donate to a great cause locally go here to help.