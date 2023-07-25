OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Through a grant awarded by the Tinker Federal Credit Union (TFCU) Foundation, Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma (GICO) looks improve employment opportunities for Oklahoma veterans.

According to GICO, TFCU awarded a $10,000 grant to the nonprofit to improve its Job Connection Center and Mobile Job Connection Center which helps veterans struggling with employment.

“The Tinker Federal Credit Union Foundation is proud to support Goodwill’s employment services for veterans in Central Oklahoma,” TFCU Foundation Executive Director, Kevin Jamison said. “This $10,000 Branch Community Impact Grant is part of the TFCU Foundation’s efforts to bring resources for veterans into the communities TFCU serves.”

Officials say GICO announced the Veterans Employment Preparation Program (VEPP) in 2022, made to help veterans’ specific needs. The program teaches participants basic employment training as well as certifications for in-demand positions.

The program includes training like virtual reality forklift training and other certifications. VEPP also connects vets with resources that can help with other needs, such as long-term housing.

“We are excited to receive this generous grant from Tinker Federal Credit Union Foundation,” GICO Vice President of Community Engagement, Melissa Richey said. “In partnership with TFCU Foundation, The Mobile Job Connection Center will visit area VA sites to provide essential employment training and digital literacy skill development to veterans.”

For more information about Goodwill’s Veterans Employment Preparation Program, visit okgoodwill.org.