Local Oklahoma news outlet suing University of Oklahoma to make high-profile investigation findings public

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The local news outlet NonDoc is suing the University of Oklahoma as of Thursday in an attempt to make the findings of two high profile investigations public.

The documents being sought after are the investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against former university President David Boren. The other is an investigation into financial misconduct regarding donor data where the school allegedly exaggerated alumni donations. This caused the university to lose their best colleges ranking in 2019. Very few details on both investigations have been made public.

David Boren

Tres Savage with NonDoc said the school is pointing to Oklahoma law, claiming the documents of the investigation are exempt under the Oklahoma Open Records Act. Savage and NonDoc disagree, claiming the school is not applying the law correctly. NonDoc tried two years ago to file their open records request for the findings, but were denied via email.

“We are simply seeking the release of what are clearly public documents produced with dollars from the University of Oklahoma regarding very serious allegations,” Savage said. “What does OU have to hide in these reports?”

Savage said they were denied their open records request the same day Boren stepped down from being a professor at the university.

“He de-facto admitted some sort of culpability,” Savage said.

Tres Savage

The university is staying quiet currently. They sent KFOR a statement that can be read in full below.

“It’s not the practice of the university to comment on pending litigation. OU is aware of the suit and will respond as appropriate.” KESHA KEITH, UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA

“It shouldn’t be left to me to tell people, ‘Hey, here’s kind of what we know.'” They have a report on it. I think the public deserves to put eyes on it,” Savage said. “Average taxpayers and people at the state capitol of Oklahoma have questions.”

Now Savage and NonDoc are just hoping the legal system will bring the full story to light.

“It’s hard to keep people’s trust when you keep things private from them,” Savage said.

Savage said he is a graduate of the university and his dad taught there for 35 years.

“I’d be the first person to help them turn the page to the new chapter, if we just get to read the previous pages,” he said.