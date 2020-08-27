Local parent says young daughter mistakenly placed in ‘teacherless’ virtual learning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A parent contacted KFOR concerned about her six-year-old daughter’s upcoming school year because she was mistakenly signed up for virtual learning without a teacher.

“She doesn’t quite understand. She’s not going to see her school friends. She’s not going to have a recess,” Laura Fulk told KFOR.

On top of that, Fulk’s six-year-old daughter was not going to have a teacher this year for virtual learning.

“In July, the 29th, they sent an email out to fill out a survey on online learning, which we all knew online learning was going to happen for the first nine weeks,” Fulk told KFOR. “I went and filled it out. Then on the 30th, they sent an email out saying if you don’t want to do the virtual on your own, don’t fill out the survey.”

However, Fulk had already filled the survey out. When she went to her daughter’s school, Buchanan Elementary School in Oklahoma City, Fulk said school staff told her they’d take care of it.

“Then this week, I get a call saying she’s signed up for virtual the whole year without a teacher,” Fulk said.

Fulk, a single mom with a full time job, was worried her daughter would not get the proper education she needs this year without a teacher.

“She doesn’t know how to write or read yet,” Fulk said. “I tried emailing the principal from the website, [but the emails] bounced back. None of the emails worked for the counselor or the principal.”

KFOR called OKCPS Thursday morning, and officials said they’d look into it.

Thursday afternoon, KFOR got an update from Fulk, saying her daughter now has a teacher.

“I’m not a teacher. Teachers know what they’re doing, I don’t,” Fulk said.

