OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Pet Food Pantry of Oklahoma City willingly helps pet parents in difficult situations, but now they are asking the community to step in.

“We provide pet food and supplies primarily for low-income seniors, veterans, disabled and the homeless,” said Candace Beaty, Executive Director of Pet Food Pantry OKC. “We also have outreaches that we go out to the public and we give to people who don’t qualify for our programs.”

According to Beaty, the demand for extra help has increased significantly for pet food or other resources like vaccinations and surgeries.

The increase in demand hasn’t only been seen locally, but nationally as well for a variety of pet services.

The video below reports on the current financial distress of pet owners across the U.S. Nick Vinzant with USA TODAY Blueprint goes over the statistics and how to avoid overspending for your pet.

Pet Food Pantry of OKC is asking the community to step in and help out locally to take some of that weight off of the Pantry’s shoulders.

“Get involved with, you know, someone like us who, we are out there trying to help those who need assistance,” Beaty added. “They can donate pet food, we’ve got drop off sites throughout the metro. If they want to buy a bag of extra food while they’re buying theirs, we can buy it at a discounted cost, if they would like to provide monetary donations, or volunteers,”

For more information, visit petfoodpantryokc.org or call 405-664-2858.