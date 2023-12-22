OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Local rapper Jabee Williams hosted the 10th annual Hip Hop Give Back Gift Raps event at the Blue Note on Thursday night.

Jabee told News 4 that the even was inspired by wanting to get people together by giving back to the community, but also involve the hip hop community.

Jabee also said that in the past, they’ve collected thousands of pounds of toys, food, clothes and more to help those who need it.

“It was just such a blessing to have people open the door and be excited to not only get turkeys, get food, but also get, you know, gifts they can put under their tree for their families as well,” Jabee said. “So it’s always been a blessing to me, and I’m just so grateful that, you know, we’re still able to do this after 10 years.”

Audience members were treated to performances by Jabee, Juice the Mac, Wavy Baby and more.

Give Raps Give Back went on until midnight and the only price of entry was bringing in something to donate.