Local realtor sees “frenzy” over people wanting to buy a home as interest rates remain low

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “I am not seeing a lot of job loss. I am seeing a frenzy over housing,” Anne Wilson, a realtor said.

In particular, homes that would be suitable for quarantine.

“Office space, office spaces and outdoor spaces are really critical right now,” Wilson said.

Realtor Anne Wilson says it’s the same story for homes in all price ranges.

“I do believe there are many contributing factors. The first catalyst is the low interest rates. That’s setting everything on fire but put people in a shelter in place and they care a lot about home.”



Plus historically low mortgage rates.

Earlier this month, an average 30 year fixed loan fell below 3% hitting its 8th record low this year.

One loan officer News Four spoke to says you can get a 15-year-fixed loan for around 2.625%.

Those low rates mean Oklahoma banks are seeing huge volumes of people refinancing as well.

One KFOR employee locked in a 10 year fixed rate at 1.825%.

Meanwhile Anne says if you’re looking to buy a home you may have a lot of competition.

“We are seeing multiple offers. It can be three offers on a house. It can be 30 offers on a house,” Wilson said.

“If you want in the game, you’ve got to go fast,” she went on to say.

