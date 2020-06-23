Local restaurants take extra precautions with spike in COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “It’s difficult. It feels like sometimes two steps forward, one step back, sometimes we only get one step forward and then two steps back,” said VP of Humankind Hospitality, Kindt Myers.

That back and forth shuffles of guidelines have been tough for the successful group of local restaurants.

Humankind Hospitality says they’ll go back to some previous preventative measures now that COVID-19 cases in the state are on the rise.

“This is just another one of those pivots where we try to collectively make the safest and best decision for everyone involved,” said Myers.

However, one of their newer restaurants allows for a little bit of leniency.

“Frida Southwest is a little bit different. It’s a larger restaurant, higher ceilings, brand new builds the ventilation is state-of-the-art there so we’re offering limited capacity indoor seating,” said Myers.

They’ve switched up some training, too.

Instead of spending more time chatting with guests, they’re trying to spend less time table-side.

“The training we do every day really works in the opposite direction as these sort of precautions,” said Myers.

As some of the first in the metro to switch back to stricter regulations, the hospitality group feels it’s their responsibility to look at the data, and make the safest decision possible for both employees and guests.

“It could change again but our hope is just to keep people safe and well,” said Myers.

The Daley and The Other Room bars will remain closed at this time.