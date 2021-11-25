Local shelter spends Thanksgiving serving meals to Oklahomans experiencing homelessness

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local shelter took the season of giving a step further by offering home-cooked Thanksgiving meals to Oklahomans experiencing homelessness.

“We’ve never volunteered on Thanksgiving and we thought it would be a good day to do that,” said volunteer Alex Munger.

The kitchens are stocked. The meals hitting the plates. The City Rescue Mission is ready to serve those in need this Thanksgiving.

“It is a full Thanksgiving meal with all of the trimmings. We are doing smoked turkey, mashed potato stuffing, pie,” said Debbie MacDonald, City Rescue Mission Vice President of Development.

Homeless community members enjoying Thanksgiving dinner.

More than 80 volunteers and staff were on hand. Many showed up bright and early on Thanksgiving morning to start cooking.

Volunteers cutting pies, setting tables and giving a hand wherever needed.

“I think it’s great to help people that are in need, especially on a cold day like this. Just give back a little bit and give them some worth,” said volunteer Clayton Puckett.

“Maybe just interact with some people. That will be fun,” Munger said.

Plenty of delicious pie.

The mission started the morning with a breakfast for clients, then lunch kicked off at 11:30 for those experiencing homelessness in the community. 750 meals were ready to go.

“We love serving our community. We love everybody always is kind of our motto around here. The real world is we love sharing God’s love. We are a faith-based organization and ministry, and God calls us to reach out and serve those that are in need,” MacDonald said.

The event looking a bit different the last few years.

Before the pandemic, 350 volunteers would pour in on Thanksgiving Day.

Now, it’s scaled back a bit, but MacDonald says they’re pleased to continue to serve.

“People that come in are thankful. They like being able to come in and sit down and have a meal around the table. We will have servers serving them,” MacDonald said. “That’s a rare occasion that they actually get served by somebody else.”

City Mission Rescue says much of the food was donated or supplied by partners like the Regional Food Bank.