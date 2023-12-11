OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Every year Lyric Theatre puts on a production of “A Christmas Carol” during the holiday season. It’s no ordinary production though, at the end of the show, they work to support the Regional Food Bank and help families with food insecurity.

“Here is another nonprofit, thinking to help a fellow nonprofit. It’s just a really unique relationship and we are so grateful to Lyric Theatre,” said Cathy Nestlen, the Director of Communications and Marketing for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

When Tiny Tim takes his final bow, the hats come off, and cash donations come rolling in.

“They literally pass a hat and, you know, they’ve got the the stove top hats that they wear for the production. And literally will stand at the doors and accept cash donations. It makes a real difference,” said Nestlen.

This is the 13th year Lyric Theatre and the Regional Food Bank are teaming up during the holidays.

“The first year we asked the cast to decide what charity they would like to ask the audience for, and they decided the food bank. Ever since then we’ve stuck with them because it’s a great time of year to give them funds,” said Michael Baron, the Producing Artistic Director of Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma.

The Regional Food Bank said since 2011, the partnership has raised more than $217,000.

“Ne do see an increase in need this time of year due to seasonal job changes and such and utility costs go up as the weather gets colder and such,” said Nestlen.

Nestlen said just one dollar can help provide 4 meals.

The message of the play helps people understand that it’s helpful to give those in need and that we should live through kindness. If you can be generous at this time of year, the food bank is a perfect place to do that,” said Baron.

The Regional Food Bank takes donations throughout the year and are always looking for volunteers.

The last production of “A Christmas Carol” at Lyric Theatre is Sunday, December 24. To get tickets, click here.