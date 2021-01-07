Local Trump rally takes place as local leaders react to chaos in Washington

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local Trump rally took place at the Oklahoma State Capitol Wednesday afternoon as local and state leaders reacted to the chaos that took place in Washington at the same time.
The parking lot was almost completely empty by about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, but hundreds of Trump supporters were at the Oklahoma State Capitol donning Trump flags, while chaos raged in Washington.
Chants of “Stop the Steal” rang through the air as Trump supporters had their own rally that was far from what took place in Washington, both in distance and substance.
“We wanted to support President Trump and the right to free and fair elections and stop the steal,” said Ashley Hunt, a Trump supporter at the rally.
Hunt lives in Davenport, Iowa, but was visiting family in Bartlesville, Okla., where she is originally from. She and her family drove down from Bartlesville to take part in the rally.
“Let our elected representatives know we want a fair and free election,” she said.
Hundreds of others joined as well. They jumped in their vehicles with their flags and drove peaceful laps around the capitol area as the rain came down. Simultaneously, chaos was unfolding in Washington. Some, like Hunt, are pointing the finger. Others, like Trump supporter Ken Holland, said it was bound to happen.
“It’s probably not Trump supporters,” Hunt said. “It’s probably ANTIFA or some other faction.”
“I’m not surprised,” Holland said. “People are tired of it, they’re fed up with it.”
Several state and local leaders chimed in as well.
“No one has the right to storm our capitol under any circumstances,” Oklahoma House Majority Leader Jon Echols said. “It is always wrong and it’s never okay.”
Meanwhile, Gov. Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and Oklahoma House Minority Leader Emily Virgin took to Twitter Wednesday. All their tweets can be read below.
At the State Capitol, some Trump supporters agreed with our congressional and local leaders.
“No, no, never anything that isn’t peaceful,” said Charlotte Romero, a Trump supporter at the rally. “We do not support no violence at all.”
