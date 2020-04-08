Local woman says it took 16 days to receive coronavirus test results

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) -- A woman is speaking out after her COVID-19 test results allegedly took over two weeks, while most results, according to healthcare professionals News 4 has spoken with, take 5-8 days.

"They swabbed me and they told me I could expect results back eventually. That was the word the was used,” Traci Gold told News 4.

Gold left OU's Goddard Health Center back on March 19th, not sure when she'd receive her COVID-19 test results.

"I said, 'hey you know this two week quarantine is going to come to an end. I can’t stay out of work indefinitely when can I expect results.' He said he had no idea," Gold said.

She said 16 days later, she finally got her negative results.

When News 4 spoke with healthcare professionals at Access Medical Care where testing is also underway, we were told their results take 5-7 days.

When News 4 interviewed Senator Paul Rosino about his positive test results, he said those took eight days.

News 4 contacted OU, asking why Gold's results took so long, they sent us this statement:

"Goddard Health Center, similar to other clinics, collects the samples that are in turned sent to reference labs to the do the testing to find out if the sample is positive or negative. When testing for COVID-19 began, local laboratories were not authorized, permitted or resourced to perform these tests. Once labs were able to perform tests on the samples they received from Goddard and dozens of other clinics throughout the state, the labs were backlogged in returning test results and did so at differing rates, which was an issue seen across the nation.

The outsourced testing process has greatly improved, allowing Goddard to receive results in 1 to 2 days. Based on testing demand and supply availability, Goddard cannot commit to a set timeline of when results will be provided to our office.

We understand and empathize with our patients and will continue to do all we can to support their interest and provide as timely communication on their test results as is possible." Kesha Keith, OU Director of Media Relations

"People that I associate with, or had been associating with, also stayed in for two weeks, wondering when they could leave the house, waiting for me to get my test result back,” Gold told News 4. "It just, it really feels like the healthcare system and the powers at be are really failing us.”