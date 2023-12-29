LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Logan County man said a woman has been living on his property without permission for two months. He claims when he told the authorities about it, they told him it was a civil issue, but the situation appears to have escalated beyond that.

“You’re not going to steal my electric,” Watkins said in a cell phone video altercation with the woman.

“I’m not, I paid for my electric,” she responded.

“No you didn’t,” Watkins replied.

“I just want her gone,” Watkins told News 4 in a sit down interview.

Needless to say, the past couple months haven’t been great for Watkins. He claims a woman is squatting on his property he owns in Logan Co.

A cell phone video he shared with KFOR is one of their altercations after he claims she tried plugging into his electric pole.

“Man, you’re ruining my whole neighborhood,” he said in the video.

Watkins said it all started in late October. He told KFOR she moved a spray-painted mobile home and her belongings onto his one-acre property, where he also lives in a mobile home.

He claims she told him he just needed it there for a couple of days. He said he told her he needed her gone as soon as possible so he could start some construction there.

“She ends up going to jail,” Watkins said.

After allegedly getting out a few weeks later, Watkins claimed she came back and tried claiming occupancy on the property.

“In the state of Oklahoma for somebody to get adverse possession. A squatter has to live and be on a premises for 15 years uninterrupted in order to have legal right to that property,” attorney Ed Blau said.

Now, Watkins said she just won’t leave. Watkins claimed she has threatened him. He said he called the authorities, but alleges they told him it was a civil matter.

“Many times if somebody is on somebody else’s property and they don’t have permission, it’s trespassing,” Blau said.

KFOR went out to the property to take a look and saw her belongings there along with the mobile home. Watkins said he now plans to pursue eviction.

“An eviction is a relatively quick process. It’s under two months,” Blau said.

Watkins said he was planning to go to the Logan County courthouse Friday to start the eviction process.

“I’ll have to haul all that trash off. I mean, it’s just a burden beyond a burden,” Watkins said.

Watkins told KFOR that she has threatened violence before, which is why we didn’t confront her at the property.

We reached out to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office who said they would look into the details of the situation and get back with us.