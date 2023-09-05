GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirm they are responding to a possible shooting near Guthrie.

Authorities are responding to the incident at 3200 block of 2 Creeks Road.

Image courtesy KFOR

Police officials confirm they received a call at 5:00 p.m. about a possible argument. The caller heard a gunshot and “I’m gonna kill you.”

According to police one man is dead, and one person is in custody.

OSBI has been contacted according to the authorities.

Image courtesy KFOR

KFOR has a team headed to the scene.

This story is developing.