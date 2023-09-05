GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirm they are responding to a possible shooting near Guthrie.
Authorities are responding to the incident at 3200 block of 2 Creeks Road.
Police officials confirm they received a call at 5:00 p.m. about a possible argument. The caller heard a gunshot and “I’m gonna kill you.”
According to police one man is dead, and one person is in custody.
OSBI has been contacted according to the authorities.
KFOR has a team headed to the scene.
This story is developing.