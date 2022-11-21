GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – On Halloween night, Governor Kevin Stitt’s son was found in possession of alcohol and four guns.

A Logan County Sheriff’s deputy was on scene and she was clearly upset with how the situation played out, according to body camera footage obtained on Monday.

The original call was because a box of guns was found in the parking lot at a haunted house in Guthrie.

When the deputy arrived, she found the Governor’s son announcing who he was.

“Can I be honest, my dad’s the governor,” said Stitt.

“I don’t care,” responded the deputy.

In the incident report, she said Stitt smelled like alcohol. Several empty cans of booze were eventually found in his truck.

In the bodycam video, you can hear the deputy concerned about the guns being in the possession of an apparent drunken 20-year-old.

“This is not OK,” said the deputy. “You know what safety concerns I have right now?”

According to the incident report, there were four guns. Two rifles and two pistols, and one of the pistols belonged to the governor.

The report said that one of Stitt’s friends was allowed to drive the truck back to Stillwater because she did not appear intoxicated

Stitt was asked to call his dad to come pick up the guns. Instead, an OHP trooper was sent to retrieve them.

That trooper later followed the Governor’s son and his friends to Stillwater.

OHP declined to comment for this story.

When KFOR asked the Governor’s office for a comment, they also declined.

Devon Devereaux, the Logan County Sheriff, said his office did not give any favors because the situation involved the Governor’s son.

“We don’t go into situations based on whose parents this kid belongs to or anything else,” said Devereaux. “We look at the law based on the situation, not last names.”

A potential “minor in possession” charge was filed by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Laura Thomas, Logan County DA, said her office sent Stitt a letter last week offering him to participate in a deferred prosecution program. It would include community service and possible rehab treatments.

If he completes the program, he will not be charged. However, if he does not complete the program or if he refuses it entirely, he will be charged.