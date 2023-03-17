LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about multiple burglarized vehicles.

According to Logan Co. Sheriff’s Office, at least four suspects are involved in numerous burglaries near Seward and Pine as well as Charter Oak and Midwest in Logan County.

Picture of suspects. Image courtesy Logan Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Picture of suspect. Image courtesy Logan Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Officials noted that the burglaries took place during the early morning hours of March 13, 2023.

Logan Co. encourages anyone who may have more information or recognizes the people in the videos to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 405-282-4100.