Logan County crime spree suspect arrested

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A suspect is behind bars after a one-man crime spree in Logan County involving stealing trucks and farming equipment and damaging property.

“A simple defective equipment issue is what actually caused him to be found,” said Undersheriff Troy Dykes with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Nearly half-past midnight in late September, Logan County Deputies said they spotted Matthew Talley pulling onto a country road in a stolen truck without headlights.

“That truck was supposed to be red; it has now been painted white,” said the undersheriff.

Matthew Talley

The 32-year-old was allegedly on his way to sell a stolen welder worth $5,000.

“As soon as that right-hand turn was made, the deputy was like, ‘Wait a second, there’s no tag on this truck. Wait a second, this doesn’t feel right,’” said Dykes.

“It’s an older Chevy truck with no license plates,” Sgt. Katlin Long said to dispatch on her radio.

The sergeant then punched the lights and sirens, but deputies said Talley didn’t want to stop.

“He’s not stopping. Will you send units my way?” the sergeant said.

Meanwhile, Talley’s passenger was on the phone with the Guthrie police, on the non-emergency line, as Talley allegedly drove through multiple barbed wire fences trying to ditch the deputy.

“He just crashed into a field,” said Long. “He’s taking out the entire field.”

Property that was allegedly stolen.

Deputies said Talley jumped out of the car and took off, while his passenger surrendered.

“That individual was real quick to cooperate, and surrender himself saying, ‘I wasn’t the driver. I actually was on the phone with the police department saying I need some help,’” explained the undersheriff.

“He tried to tell the driver to stop and then got out to walk towards the deputies,” the dispatcher radioed back to the sergeant.

The country road and field was too dark to search for Talley at night. By dawn, deputies said a farmer’s truck and cattle feeder was gone. It was replaced with the original stolen truck Talley had been driving the night before.

“That vehicle had a bumper-pull generator on it. That was located a short time later in the middle of the road on its side. It was clear the suspect drove that vehicle pretty quick to get out of there,” said Dykes.

Later that evening, Talley’s crime spree came to an end nearly 50 miles away at the Riverwind Casino in Norman. Logan County deputies tell KFOR he was reportedly drunk and causing a scene. The second stolen truck and cattle feeder was found sitting in the parking lot.

“We never know what we’re walking up on at a traffic stop,” said Dykes.

The owner of the second truck, who didn’t want to go on camera, said he found heroin needles in his car when he got it back.

According to OSCN, Talley has a lengthy rap sheet with charges stemming from DUI, stealing cars, elduing officers and drugs.