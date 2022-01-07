Logan County DA seeks to revoke bond of Oklahoma murder suspect accused of killing employee

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Logan County District Attorney is asking a judge to revoke the bond of a former Guthrie councilman, who is charged with the shooting death of his employee.

Daniel Triplett is accused of shooting Brent Mack, and then burying his body under a septic system they were installing.

Daniel Triplett

Brent Mack

Mack was found buried under the septic tank on Oct. 22.

Surveillance footage showed both Triplett and Mack driving to the work-site last September, but only Triplett left the scene.

On Oct. 25, Triplett was charged with first degree murder and desecration of a human corpse.

He was released from custody after he was given a $500,000 bond on Dec. 7.

“Everybody has a right to a bond hearing, regardless of what they’re charged with,” said Attorney Ed Blau. “And in this particular case, it’s my understanding that the judge heard evidence and the judge, based on the totality of the circumstances, made her decision.”

Attorney Blau is not connected to Triplett’s case, but offers his expert advice on bond terms and conditions.

Triplett was only allowed to leave his home to get medical care, see his attorney or attend court dates.

However, Logan Co. District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas claims Triplett has violated his bond conditions.

According to court documents, Triplett went to an Oklahoma City Waffle House on Dec. 15, a convenience store and a Guthrie bank on Jan. 4.

One of the bank’s employees called police when they spotted him.

Court documents also revealed Triplett’s movements were tracked by a GPS monitoring device.

Cleveland County Court Services, who monitors the ankle device sent an email to Guthrie Police Lt. Mark Bruning, who’s also the lead investigator in this case an email about Triplett ‘s movements. This was in response to Lt. Bruning’s request.

The email reads, in part, “He (Triplett) has been told he was only to go to approved appointments. I just spoke with him about stopping at the bank on his way home from his (attorney) appointment. He knows that his stop is being reported back to the DA and he is in violation of his bond. I told him to contact his attorney immediately.”

“You know, for him to be someplace that he wasn’t supposed to be, that’s showing a pretty blatant disregard for the judge’s order,” said Blau. “And I don’t expect the judge to stand for it. Judges are very harsh when a defendant disobeys their order as to what they allowed to do in this particular case.”

According to court documents, D.A. Thomas wants his bond revoked because his “risk to the community and his intentional violations of court’s orders.”

Triplett is scheduled to be back in court on Friday, Jan.​ 14 in front of the judge who granted Triplett the bond.