LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man remains locked up, accused of driving drunk and colliding with a deputy, causing the deputy’s patrol truck to flip. The deputy spent the night in the hospital, but is now at home recovering.

Authorities said an alleged drunk driver hit Logan County deputy, William Zdrojewski. It caused his patrol truck to roll over at the intersection of Sooner Road and Charter Oak.

“I’m in constant contact with our deputy, and he’s in good spirits,” said Sheriff Damon Devereaux, Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said it was around 11 p.m. Saturday when Deputy Zdrojewski was driving northbound on Sooner Road while patrolling the area.

That’s when authorities said the suspect failed to stop at the intersection, hitting the patrol car, causing it to roll over.

Deputy Zdrojewski, still conscious, radioed for help.

“The first thing he said when I got to the hospital was sorry about the truck. And, you know, it’s one of those things where, uh, the truck’s fixable. You know, the main goal is to make sure that he’s okay, and he’s not alone at the hospital,” said Sheriff Devereaux.

Logan County Sheriff said Deputy Zdrojewski is no longer in the hospital, but does have some neck fractures doctors are concerned about.

“There will be some follow ups to see if surgery is going to be needed or if it’s going to heal on its own,” said Sheriff Devereaux.

The suspect was not injured.

The suspect, Freddie Watkins was booked into Logan County Jail early Sunday morning on several complaints. One of them for failing to maintain insurance.

Freddie Watkins. Image courtesy Logan County Jail.

And without insurance, the Sheriff said this now goes back on the taxpayers.

“That’s frustrating. You know how hard everybody works. And, and of course, we’ve got our workers comp insurance and stuff like that, but ultimately the taxpayers are the ones going to bear the burden of this accident,” said Sheriff Devereaux.

Another concern for the county is there will now be less deputies on the street.

“We’re shorthanded as it is. And this takes another guy off the street… It’s sadly kind of the nature of our business. It is running short handed and lifting each other up in times of trouble,” said Sheriff Devereaux.

The Sheriff is just happy his deputy is okay.

“What we’ve experienced is the number one threat on our highways is drunk driving. And luckily, my deputy is going to survive through this… Just keep my deputy in your prayers,” said Sheriff Devereaux.

Watkins was also arrested for a DUI causing great bodily injury and driving with a canceled, suspended, or revoked license. Right now, he sits in the Logan County Jail.

According to a crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the deputy was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.