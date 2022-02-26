LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is warning Oklahomans about a credit card scam they say is sweeping across the Midwest.

“These guys are good, these scammers are really good,” said Shawn Pierce, the Deputy Sheriff at the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. “The people that are actually contacting you already have your card now and that’s kind of a scary deal.”

Here’s how it works:

Victims will get a call from a person claiming to be from the Security and Fraud Department at a credit card company, saying, “Your card has been flagged for an unusual purchase.”

The caller will then ask if you made a purchase. It will typically range between about $300 and $500.

When you say “no,” the caller will say “then we will be issuing a credit to your account.”

Then the caller will offer a credit to your account and says, “Before the next statement, the credit will be sent to…” and will recite your address.

After that, the scammer says they will start a fraud Investigation and give you a six-digit number.

The caller then says, “I need to verify you are in possession of your card” and will ask for your three digit security code.

After you give the caller the three digits, they will hang up and soon after you’ll be charged with the amount the caller said the fraudulent purchase was for.

“They had your card number, they had your address and all the pertinent information,” said Pierce. “Gas pumps, credit card machines, ATM machines, however they get it is how some of these scammers pull a whole lot of information.”

He said the charges are typically no more than $500, because it wouldn’t stick out to banks as fraudulent.

“Credit card companies won’t look at that small purchases, like usually anything under $500,” said Pierce. “They think you’re shopping somewhere, especially now with prices going up. You know, a trip to Sam’s could be, you know, $400 or $500.”

His advice to anyone who gets these calls is to immediately hang up and contact their bank or credit card company.