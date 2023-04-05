LOGAN, Okla. (KFOR) – High fire danger threatened Logan County again Tuesday, just days after the area experienced a rash of wildfires. This, as Guthrie’s fire chief reports crews are still containing flames that started on Friday.

“We want to make sure that any problematic areas are checked frequently to make sure we don’t have a flare up and an errant ember doesn’t get blown with the high winds outside of the previously burned area and start a whole new fire,” said Guthrie Fire Department Chief Eric Harlow.

He explained that they can’t afford any trouble from Tuesday’s high fire danger, especially since they’ve only half-contained the flames that broke out in Logan County on Friday.

They are currently focused on an area of just shy of 3,400 acres, between I-35 to the west, Douglas Blvd. to the east, Charter Oak Rd. to the south, and Forrest Hills Rd. to the north.

Harlow said about 75 occupied homes were damaged, as well as over 100 other structures like outbuildings, shops and well buildings.

Image courtesy, Edgar Whitsons burned down home

Edgar Whitson is a resident that evacuated his home on Friday.

“I had a bite to eat for lunch and then about 12:30 p.m., I smelled something burning,” he explained.

His home is on East Lakewood Dr. near Coltrane Rd. and Seward Rd. When he returned the next morning, “it was burnt to a crisp.”

“I don’t have a house. It’s gone,” he said of the burned down aftermath. “All my clothes, all my furniture, piano, I just started bawling, started crying.”

The wildfires making his future more than uncertain.

“I didn’t have any insurance or anything like that,” he said of his financial situation. “I’m going to be really in a lot of trouble.”

Fire departments around Logan County teamed up to put a “quick deployment force” on standby Tuesday, choosing to be on the safe side with the weather conditions.

“So, we want to just make sure we’ve got enough crews patrolling the area and make sure that any problematic areas that we’ve been watching the past couple of days are checked a little bit more frequently today, just because of the dry, low humidity and high winds,” Chief Harlow said.

He added that Friday’s fire is 55 percent contained. It won’t hit 100 percent until the area gets some much-needed rain.