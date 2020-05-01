Logan County man drowns in Langston City Lake after boat capsizes

LANGSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A 55-year-old Langston, Okla., man drowned in a Langston City Lake on Wednesday.

James Harding Sr. drowned after his 1977 Lowe Open Motor Boat capsized, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Harding and a passenger were in the motor boat, heading north on the lake, when at approximately 10:30 a.m. the boat capsized “due to being overweight,” the news release states.

Harding was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, a 31-year-old Midwest City man, was not injured.

The weather was windy when the boat capsized, according to the news release.