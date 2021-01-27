Logan County man faces child porn charges

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Logan County man was arrested Wednesday, accused of uploading child pornography.

Jacob Ryan Scroggins, 21, was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act following an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit news release.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a tip they received from Google to OSBI ICAC.

“Google reported to NCMEC that a user with an Oklahoma IP address uploaded a file that was suspected to be child pornography,” the news release states.

The ICAC Unit arrested Scroggins in rural Logan County. The Stillwater Police Department and Logan County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.

Scroggins is in custody at the Logan County Detention Center.

“If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov,” the news release states.