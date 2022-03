LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Logan County woman was taken into custody after she allegedly shot her son.

Pamela Leeper called 911 and reported her son was trying to break in her Cashion home, according to the Guthrie News Page.

Pamela Leeper

A gunshot victim was found with a wounded arm, a short time later.

The victim was later identified as Leeper’s son.

He told authorities Leeper aimed her gun at him and fired.

Leeper told authorities she fired a weapon, but said she was not trying to shoot her son.