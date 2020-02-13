Logan County officials searching for alleged theft suspects

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Logan County are asking for the public’s help finding two people who may have information about a vehicle theft at a gas station.

On Feb. 10, deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were called to a reported vehicle theft from an OnCue.

Investigators learned two people in a red and black Dodge truck were able to steal a white Ford truck with a used dealer tag.

The pair were captured on the convenience store’s surveillance cameras purchasing cereal and milk before the alleged theft.

A short time later, officials found the victim’s truck but were not able to track down the suspects.

On Thursday, sheriff’s officials identified the persons of interest as Colby Reyes and Christopher Altizer.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.