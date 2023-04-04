LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Forestry Service and the State Department of Agriculture is still investigating exactly how many structures were damaged and lost during Friday’s wild fires.

Investigators are now pointing to an arcing powerline, due to strong winds, that sparked the fire that burned through 3,200 acres.

“This stuff can be replaced,” Joe White told News 4, while standing in front of his burned down home. “The kids are fine and everything’s going to eventually return back to normal.”

White sifted through the remains of his home Tuesday searching for his wife’s wedding ring. He said when he finally got home on Friday, the fires had already crossed I-35.

“I started watering the yard and trying to spray down the house and hot ashes started landing,” said White.”I could hear the state troopers, I believe it was, over there by saying, you know, mandatory evacuation!”

Just before the power went out, White and his wife loaded up the animals and darted out of the home before it caught fire. White told News 4 they had just paid off the home in November and were nearly debt free.

Many residents in White’s neighborhood were also hit.

“As far as my neighbors, the ones on the south of me, they lost their home. Across the street, there’s four or five houses right here, just kind of in a little line that were lost.”

Logan County Emergency Management said White and his neighbors definitely aren’t alone.

“We believe there were 50 to 60 mobile homes or homes that were destroyed or damaged. And 150 to 200 outbuildings, storage sheds and shops damaged or destroyed,” said Steven Haga, The Logan County Emergency Manager.

On Friday, the State Forestry Service said the fire started near Charter Oak and Bryant. The winds pushed the fire to the east and across i-35 to Midwest Boulevard.

Tuesday, News 4 saw many linemen hard at work and fire crews on high alert.

“We’ve had crews out every day, 24 hours a day, monitoring hot spots and flare ups and are doing the same thing today,” said Haga.

The American Red Cross was also hard at work. They posted up at the Philadelphia Church of God Mail Processing Center to help wildfire victims.

“Financial service to help get them hotel rooms or clothes, food, shelter, really, any thing they need as far as financial service,” said Sam Rauh, with the American Red Cross. “Even if people don’t know if they need assistance or not. Our volunteers can help walk them through that.”

The Red Cross also handed out essentials packet with toiletries and a toy for children.

Victims can also call 1-800-RED CROSS. It also offers a 24/7 disaster distress hotline at 833-583-3111.

Meanwhile, Joe said he had no idea how many friends he had.

“It’s overwhelming with how much help that they’ve offered and come through with. I’m blown away by it,” said White. “It’s what we do in Oklahoma for our neighbors, you know?”