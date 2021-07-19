Logan County Sheriff says residents are concerned about door-to-door vaccine efforts and he’s here to help; health leaders say this isn’t a ‘big government conspiracy’

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Logan County Sheriff is sending a message to his citizens regarding possible door-to-door COVID-19 vaccine efforts: if they feel in danger, deputies will be there to help.

This comes at a time when the Biden Administration has discussed outreached efforts to get more shots in the arms of Americans.

“I’ve had an unusual amount of people calling asking hey what do I do if these health people show up on my property and start asking me questions,” said Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux.

Devereaux says some of his county’s residents are concerned about being pressured into answering questions about their vaccine status.

“The way that it’s been described from D.C. is strike forces,” he said. “To me, that doesn’t sound like your local church members going door to door.”

White House Officials have addressed concerns – saying it would not be government officials, but instead would be local doctors, faith leaders and other trusted community members.

Efforts by similar community members to get Oklahomans vaccinated have been underway for months.

Asa Leveaux is part of them. Leveaux organizes vaccine clinics and more through The Leveaux Foundation.

The captain in the Army contracted COVID-19 in Afghanistan and started organizing vaccination clinics when he got home.

“My mission is to make sure Oklahoma is safe,” Leveaux said. “I was in the 6th grade when the Oklahoma City bombing happened. If there was a way I could prevent the bombing, I would do that every single day.”

Leveaux says door-to-door outreach for vaccines is similar to voter registration efforts and other programs that have volunteers knocking on doors.

“You don’t have to answer the door at all, you can just continue watching News Channel 4 and stay in your home,” he said.

Devereaux says he agrees and is happy to help any citizen – even inmates – get the vaccine should they want it, saying he has done so in the past.

But he says he’s also there if anyone feels in danger.

“If somebody won’t leave, you call us and we will educate them on the trespass laws of the state of Oklahoma,” said Devereaux.

Devereaux says the same rules apply to door-to-door efforts from churches, salesmen and campaigns – even his own.

The Oklahoma State Medical Association President also responded to the vaccination effort.

“Contrary to the misinformation and scare tactics being reported, these efforts to improve vaccination rates are community-led. These are local health care workers, churches and other community leaders who are working to protect their friends and neighbors. This is not some Big Government conspiracy but an effort to give the local public health community the resources they need to continue saving lives in their communities.” OSMA President Mary Clarke, M.D.

If you feel in danger, call the sheriff’s department.