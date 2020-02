LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people accused of stealing a truck at a convenience store.

During the early morning hours on Monday, two men walked into the store and bought milk and cereal.

According to the sheriff’s office, the pair allegedly used a red and black Dodge to steal a white Ford with the Oklahoma used dealer tag 1NXP623.

If you have any information, call the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 282-4100.